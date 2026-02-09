Tri-Base Job Fair set for March 18 at UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Tri-Base Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at the University of North Florida and is open to active-duty, retired, and separated military service members, as well as military spouses and eligible family members.

Hosted by the Fleet and Family Support Centers of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and Naval Station Mayport, this event is designed to support transitioning service members as they take the next step toward civilian employment. Navigating the shift from military service to civilian life can be challenging, and this job fair aims to connect attendees with meaningful career opportunities.

The event is free for both employers and attendees.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 18

TIME: 9:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

WHERE: Adam W. Herbert University Center, 12000 Alumni Drive, Jacksonville, FL, 32224

