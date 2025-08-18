Trial delayed for alleged lookout in Julio Foolio murder due to prosecutor’s illness

TAMPA, Fla. — The trial for Alicia Andrews, accused of being the lookout in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, has been delayed due to the prosecutor’s hospitalization.

Originally scheduled to start Monday in Tampa with jury selection, Andrews’ trial is now set to begin on October 20.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, was killed June 23, 2024, while celebrating his birthday in Tampa.

He was shot in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn, where he had booked a room.

In total, five people have been arrested in connection with Jones’ murder.

The other four suspects are expected to go on trial in April.

