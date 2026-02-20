Trooper Michael Diego dies in line of duty at Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Diego passed away in the line of duty on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise. Diego, who had served with the agency since 2021, was 24 years old.

The emergency occurred at the Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy while Diego was participating in a competitive selection process for the Criminal Interdiction Unit. Despite lifesaving efforts at the academy and subsequent treatment at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, he died with his loved ones at his side.

Diego began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2021 as a member of the 149th Recruit Class. During his four years of service, he held assignments in Troop L within the Fort Pierce District and Troop F in the Fort Myers District.

Executive Director Dave Kerner and Colonel Gary Howze issued a joint statement on behalf of the Florida Highway Patrol honoring Diego’s character and commitment to the state. “Florida State Trooper Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest,” Kerner and Howze said.

“He lived his life in service and protection to others. Trooper Diego passed away in the line of duty surrounded by his family and his fellow State Troopers. Our hearts grieve his untimely passing and for the pain his family is experiencing,” Kerner and Howze said.

FHP leaders also recognized the extensive medical and rescue efforts involved in treating Diego.

They expressed gratitude for the response from fellow state troopers, EMS first responders, and the pilots and medics of Survival Flight. Medical professionals at both Gadsden Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital also assisted in his care.

Diego is survived by his mother, sister and fiancé.

