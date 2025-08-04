Tropical Storm Dexter forms in Atlantic, other areas to watch this week | Tracking the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical storm “Dexter” formed late last night in the Northwestern Atlantic.

Dexter is the 4th named storm of the Atlantic season.

Dexter is moving away from the US and is forecast to remain a tropical storm. No local threat.

Another area of low pressure area is forecast to develop off the Carolina/GA coast late this week.

Will watch this one due to proximity to FL and SE Georgia.

A tropical wave will emerge off the West Coast of Africa today and move into the eastern/central Atlantic where some development is possible.

The Atlantic as a whole is becoming more favorable for tropical activity, so this will be worth watching.

The next name is Erin.

No current tropical threats to our region or to the U.S.

Tracking the Tropics: August 4, 2025

