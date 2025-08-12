Tropical Storm Erin likely to become hurricane while heading west | Tracking the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical storm “Erin” remains in the Eastern Atlantic waters. Erin should rather quickly become a hurricane while moving steadily west.

Early indications are for a pretty sharp turn north once over the SW Atlantic. If accurate, Erin would then stay east of Florida next week. Things could change though !

A disturbance over the N. Atlantic have little chance to develop significantly.

A weak area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf should soon move inland.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

