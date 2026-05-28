Trout Creek Academy principal placed on leave amid investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax obtained letters from the St. Johns County School District stating that Trout Creek Academy Principal Katie O’Connell was placed on administrative leave with pay through the end of her contract following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

On May 20, the first letter sent to the principal stated that Ms. O’Connell was being placed on administrative leave starting that day. The letter also states that an investigation by the Human Resources Department will be completed due to an allegation of inappropriate misconduct.

She is prohibited from being on any property of the St. Johns County School District unless directed to do so by the Human Resources Department or school administration.

In the second letter, on May 22, it is informed that Ms. Connell’s administrative leave with pay will continue, and the school district is moving towards a non-reappointment for the 2026-2027 school year.

The second letter also states that Ms. O’Connell will be on administrative leave until the end of her contract, which ends on June 30.

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