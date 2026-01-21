Local

Twin brothers arrested on felony drug charges after drug investigation: JSO

Arrest of 56-year-old Kenneth and Curtis White PHOTO: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twin brothers were arrested and face felony charges after a drug investigation, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, the investigation started in 2025 after detectives recieved a tip that houses on Franklin Street were being used to sell illegal drugs.

After receiving search warrants, JSO detectives and the SWAT Team found the following on January 15:

  • 3 grams of Fentanyl
  • 25.6 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 217.8 grams of Marijuana
  • 1 firearm

56-year-old Kenneth and Curtis White were both arrested as a result of the search warrants.

