Twin brothers arrested on felony drug charges after drug investigation: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twin brothers were arrested and face felony charges after a drug investigation, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
According to JSO, the investigation started in 2025 after detectives recieved a tip that houses on Franklin Street were being used to sell illegal drugs.
After receiving search warrants, JSO detectives and the SWAT Team found the following on January 15:
- 3 grams of Fentanyl
- 25.6 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 217.8 grams of Marijuana
- 1 firearm
56-year-old Kenneth and Curtis White were both arrested as a result of the search warrants.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]