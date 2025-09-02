Two arrested after violent Labor Day clash between protesters and counter-protesters in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Protesters who witnessed a violent clash during a Labor Day protest in Clay County are speaking out and expressing concerns about boiling political tensions.

Cellphone video captured the moments just before and just after the clash between a protester and a counter-protester broke out.

The man in the video holding a flag has been identified as 53-year-old Eric Besco, a registered Republican.

Eric Besco Eric Besco, 53, was arrested on Labor Day for battery on a protester in Orange Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleged Besco was the primary aggressor in the altercation and hit another protester with a flagpole, knocking them to the ground. We are still waiting to receive his arrest report.

“He hit the guy with the flag he was holding and that’s when the melee ensued,” said Jason Collins, a protester who witnessed the fight.

Jason and his wife Libby spoke with Action News Jax about what they saw, but asked not to appear on camera out of fear they’d be subjected to additional harassment.

Jason said he got some minor cuts on his leg while trying to hold Besco down after the initial fight broke out.

“I saw the guy start to bite him. So, I’m like, no, I’m not gonna let him do this. So, I pinned the guy’s arm. I just kneeled on it. Didn’t strike him,” said Jason.

Besco is charged with battery and resisting without violence.

Photos provided by Clay Dems appear to show injuries to the victim following the altercation.

Apparent injuries from Clay County Labor Day protest conflict Photos of injuries to man provided by the Clay County Democratic Party

A second man, Allan Dill, a registered Democrat, was also arrested during the clash.

He’s charged with disturbing the peace after Clay County deputies said they witnessed him try to punch someone after the original conflict had been broken up.

“Saw me get thrown and took a swing at the guy that threw me, but he did that in front of the police. So, that probably wasn’t the best idea at the time,” said Jason.

Allan Dill Allan Dill was arrested for breaching the peace during a Labor Day protest in Orange Park on Sept. 1, 2025.

In a statement, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax, “The Clay County Sheriff’s Office supports the constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations, but criminal activity will not be tolerated and will always be addressed quickly”.

The Collins said they participate in protests regularly and the same five or six counter protesters show up each time.

But lately, the Collins claim the counter protesters’ disruption tactics have gotten more aggressive.

“Every single one, they get a little worse,” said Jason.

“It’s a small group of MAGA supporters. We know they’re MAGA because they’re wearing the hats,” said Libby.

Rhonda Jett, Chair of the Clay County GOP told Action News Jax in a statement in part, “Our local Republican Party members are not familiar with the people involved in the incident. Our local Republican Party members support our Constitutional right to free speech.”

The Collins said they plan to keep attending protests, despite the Labor Day chaos, but hope to see cooler heads prevail moving forward.

“We don’t all agree on things. We all come up with ideas. That’s great, we all have the right to be out there and protest, but let’s do it peacefully. Let’s do it nonviolently. We don’t have to fight with people,” said Libby.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]