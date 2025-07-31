Two arrested in drugs, weapons bust at Glynn County apartment complex

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two men from Brunswick are facing multiple charges after Glynn County Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Altama Avenue on Wednesday uncovering firearms and a significant quantity of illegal drugs, police said.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics distribution and firearms possession at the residence, police said. Officers from the GCPD SWAT Team, Criminal Investigations Division, and Uniform Patrol Division conducted the operation at Kendall Apartments, 5801 Altama Ave, police said.

Upon arrival, officers apprehended Craig Battle Jr. after he fled the apartment on foot, police said. Unique Hall was detained at the residence without incident.

During the search, officers discovered four handguns, assorted ammunition, firearm accessories, and the following:

8.6 pounds of marijuana

• 26 grams of cocaine

• 30 Adderall pills

• 29 Oxycodone pills

• 90 Xanax pills

• 17 THC-infused vape pens

• Promethazine

• Multiple items associated with the distribution of narcotics

• $886 in U.S. Currency

Battle and Hall were booked at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Battle and Hall are facing multiple charges including possession of marijuana and multiple controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Hall faces similar charges.

