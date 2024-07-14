Two arrested in Glynn County involving automobile thefts, another for armed robbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) reports the arrest of two men in separate incidents on Perry Lane Rd. One individual was apprehended for entering multiple automobiles, while another was detained for an armed robbery attempt.

According to the GCPD, the first investigation began on July 13 at 2128 Perry Lane Rd. A citizen flagged down GCPD Officer Lorraine Owens, reporting a man entering vehicles at the location. Officer Owens, along with additional officers, quickly located and apprehended 37-year-old Nathan Ryan Gress. During an interview at GCPD Headquarters, Gress confessed to entering twenty-five vehicles and has been charged with twenty-five counts of Entering an Automobile.

Meanwhile, Officer Chad Henley was informed of a separate robbery attempt at Parker’s station, 2051 Perry Lane Rd. Henley swiftly located the suspect, 41-year-old Robert Todd Stubbs.

Surveillance footage captured Stubbs entering a vehicle parked at Parker’s, threatening the owner with a knife, and then fleeing without taking the vehicle. Stubbs was arrested and interviewed at GCPD Headquarters, where he confessed to the charges. Stubbs now faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information on these cases to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or report anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

Action News Jax is working to obtain the mugshots of the two suspects.

