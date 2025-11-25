Two arrested in Jacksonville drug bust, firearms, cash seized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are facing felony charges after narcotics detectives seized several pounds of illegal drugs and firearms from a house in the Royal Terrace area of Jacksonville.

Arrested were Devin Luster, 34, and Curtis Smith, 44.

The bust occurred after detectives learned of illegal drug activity at a house on Paris Avenue last month, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

During a search of the house, authorities seized 14.2 grams of fentanyl, 645.2 grams of powder cocaine, 153.1 grams of crack cocaine, and nearly 30 pounds of marijuana and 284.4 grams of marijuana wax, the news release states.

The operation also led to the confiscation of three handguns, one assault rifle, and $6,128 in cash, the news release states.

