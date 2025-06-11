Two children reported missing in the North Westside of Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that they are looking for two missing children.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The children, 11-year-old Taylor Muller and 10-year-old Brooklyn Albertie, were reported missing today at 3:40 a.m.

Both girls were last seen on the North Westside of Jacksonville.

Taylor and Brooklyn never came back home after leaving the residence in the 2800 block of Lippia Road at 3 p.m. the day before to ride a bus to a local park on Benedict Road.

Muller was last seen wearing pink and blue shorts, a black hoodie with an unknown logo on the front.

Albertie was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front and grey shorts.

JSO is asking the public to check any cameras or vehicles that can help in finding these missing children in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.