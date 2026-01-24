Two Clay County deputies recovering after dog attacks in Middleburg

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two Clay County sheriff deputies are recovering after they were attacked by dogs in Middleburg Thursday night.

The incident report states that several sheriff deputies responded to the area right off of Foxtail Avenue and Crazy Horse Avenue just before 7 pm to an “active disturbance.”

While sheriff deputies were walking onto the property, Vichelle Rigney walked out of a trailer on the property and “two dogs immediately charged deputies.”

One of the dogs attacked a deputy, “latching onto his leg and causing injury…”

The deputy fell to the ground, “fired his service weapon at the dog, eliminating the threat of the dog.”

The report says Rigney began “encroaching upon the deputies. Despite multiple loud verbal commands from deputies to stop…”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies then eventually tased Rigney. While that was happening, a black dog was nearby. As a deputy tried to take her into custody, the deputy was “bitten by the dog.”

The dog was tased, and then it bit Rigney before fleeing.

Rigney was arrested for resisting officers and booked into the Clay County jail.

But neighbors say this isn’t the first time Rigney’s dogs attacked someone.

“She has about five pitbulls. They started attacking my dog,” one woman said.

She asked that we not show her face or give her name due to fear of retaliation. But she says last December, Rigney’s dog caused this bite mark on her leg.

She says she called the Clay County Sheriff’s office, but didn’t follow through with filing a report.

We reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s office to verify if she did in fact call them.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.