Two crashes in 24 hours on Beach Boulevard leave one dead, several injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As holiday travel increases across the region, Beach Boulevard has become the site of multiple serious crashes, including two major incidents within 24 hours.

On Saturday night, a chaotic eight-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and St. John’s Bluff Road.

Witnesses described the collision as a hit-and-run involving a gray pickup truck that initially struck a white Honda, setting off a devastating chain reaction.

“When I saw the cars I was like everybody is dead. That was my thought. I can’t. Nobody survived this right here,” said witness Wendy Woo.

The driver of the white Honda, who spoke off-camera, said the initial impact pushed her into a Mercedes carrying two men. Witnesses say the pickup truck then fled the scene, hitting several more vehicles along the way.

“What I witnessed, I’m like nobody can survive this, but two or three of the people that were in the accident were standing outside,” Woo added.

One of the drivers involved, Maui Uawan, recalled the frightening moment of impact.

“When I saw the truck coming from that side, then he hit us head-on. She was behind me,” Uawan said.

Another driver, who was behind Uawan in a red SUV, described how quickly the incident unfolded.

“He was speeding and cut me off. The next thing I know we were right here in this accident,” she said.

Several vehicles were totaled in the crash, and at least one person was seen limping away with a leg injury.

“Someone just hit me not too long ago. I just got my car back three days ago. Then here we are again another accident,” the red SUV driver added.

Less than two miles away and just hours later on Sunday morning, another serious crash occurred — this time with deadly consequences. Around 11:51 a.m., a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Beach Boulevard collided with an E-bike rider who was crossing near Leon Road.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the E-bike rider was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Both incidents caused major traffic delays on Beach Boulevard.

Authorities report this as the 83rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 7th involving a bicyclist.

