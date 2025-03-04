Local

Two dead in Jacksonville, St. Augustine crashes overnight

By Rich Jones
FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights Investigators said an SUV rear-ended a car stropped for a traffic signal on OBT at Hunter's Creek Boulevard early Monday. (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Our area has seen at least two more deadly crashes on Monday night. Just before 11:00 pm on I-95 just north of State Road 16 in St. Augustine, an SUV headed north lost control and hit a guardrail.

The SUV flipped and threw one passenger out, where he was hit by passing motorists in the southbound lanes. The man in his 40s from Orlando died on scene. Six other people in the SUV were injured.

Just before 10:00 pm, a man riding a bicycle was hit by a truck on the Arlington Expressway near Southside Connector Boulevard. He died on scene.

This follows multiple crashes over the weekend that killed at least four people on northeast Florida roads.



Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!