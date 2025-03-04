Two dead in Jacksonville, St. Augustine crashes overnight

Jacksonville, Fl — Our area has seen at least two more deadly crashes on Monday night. Just before 11:00 pm on I-95 just north of State Road 16 in St. Augustine, an SUV headed north lost control and hit a guardrail.

The SUV flipped and threw one passenger out, where he was hit by passing motorists in the southbound lanes. The man in his 40s from Orlando died on scene. Six other people in the SUV were injured.

Just before 10:00 pm, a man riding a bicycle was hit by a truck on the Arlington Expressway near Southside Connector Boulevard. He died on scene.

This follows multiple crashes over the weekend that killed at least four people on northeast Florida roads.







