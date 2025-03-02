Two fatal accidents reported overnight in Flagler County, per FHP

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two fatal accidents were reported overnight in Flagler County on Sunday, per the Florida Highway Patrol.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The first incident that was reported involved a motorcyclist on SR-A1A and 9th Street South.

At around 12:23 a.m., a 54-year-old motorcyclist was attempting to overtake and pass an SUV on the road, however, he had come short and his front wheel struck a concrete median.

The motorcycle was overturned multiple times before the driver was ejected from the seat. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The second reported incident involved a vehicle traveling down CR 304.

At around 4:25 a.m., the vehicle drifted across the eastbound lane of the road before striking the end of a concrete bridge railing. The driver and the passenger, both teenagers, were pronounced deceased on the scene.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.