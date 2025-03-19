Two men arrested in connection with 2023 murder, body found in a burnt car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been arrested for murder by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office nearly two years after a body was found inside a burnt car.

Police said they first discovered the murder on May 29th of 2023 when they were called out to an area on Lenox Avenue.

There, they found the victim dead inside of a car that had been set on fire.

He was later identified as 33-year-old Edwin Mack.

After investigating, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office began to suspect Xavier Barry Slater, 24, and Lucious Bernard Brown, 37, were involved.

Slater was arrested for murder in January of 2024, but a jury later found him guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter in January of this year.

He is still waiting to be sentenced.

More than a year later, on March 18th, Brown was rearrested by police on charges of murder, arson and tampering with evidence.

He had already been in the Duval County Jail after being arrested for armed robbery in September of last year.

In a post to social media, JSO made the following statement:

“No matter how many days, weeks, months or years pass, our detectives do not give up on getting the answers victims’ loved ones deserve. We won’t stop until justice is served for Mack’s family.”

