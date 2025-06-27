Local

Two people shot in Macclenny Thursday night: BCSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Shooting in Macclenny 6/26/2025 Photo: Baker County Sheriff's Office
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured Thursday night.

BCSO reports that two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident near South Boulevard and 9th Street.

As of 8:30 P.M., BCSO says it is an active crime scene, and people should avoid the area while they investigate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax is working to learn what led up to the shooting and whether any suspects have been arrested. Updates will be provided here as they become available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!