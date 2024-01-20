Two separate, fatal crashes reported by Florida Highway Patrol in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that two fatal crashes occurred on Friday evening in St. Johns County.

The first crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on US-1 and Lewis Point Rd. in St. Augustine. According to FHP, roads are blocked because of the crash.

Fatal crash in St. Augustine A crash in St. Augustine is one of two fatal crashes that was confirmed by FHP on Friday evening. (Florida Highway Patrol)

FHP confirmed the second incident took place at 4701 SR-16 and Francis Rd. at around 8:33 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene just after 9 p.m. All lanes of SR-16 have been closed and no time was provided on when they might open again.

SR-16 fatal crash FHP has confirmed two separate, fatal crashes in St. Johns County Friday evening. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol Vehicle state that the first vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 16 west of S. Francis Road.

According to witnesses, a 29-year-old man was having an argument while he was in a car. As that vehicle slowed, the man got out of the vehicle and ran across State Road 16 directly into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver was unable to slow down in time and the man was struck by the front, and rolled up the windshield of the car.

He was was redirected in an easterly direction where he came to final rest on the south shoulder of State Road 16.

The driver was able to then pull over on the side of the road.

This is a developing story and Action News Jax is working to learn more.

