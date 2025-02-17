Two shot in back while sitting in car in Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after being shot in the back late Sunday. Jacksonville police were called to the 4200 block of Moncrief Road W. at about 11:45 p.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his back, a Jacksonville police news release states. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Minutes later another man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, the news release states.

“The initial investigation has revealed both victims were riding in a vehicle in the 4200 block of Moncrief Rd. W. when 2-3 unknown suspects opened fire striking the vehicle and both victims,” the news release states. “The suspects then fled the area on foot.”

No arrests were made.

