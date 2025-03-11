Two shot during argument in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were treated for injuries Monday after being shot during an argument in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood. Police were dispatched to 207 W. 27th St. at about 7:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene and located several shell casings, a Jacksonville police news release states. A short time later two adult males arrived at a hospital suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“The initial investigation has revealed there was an argument between known individuals. The argument led to the individual’s exchanging gunfire with one another,” the news release states. “All parties involved in this incident are detained and speaking with detectives about what happened.”

