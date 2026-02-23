Two shot in Mandarin; one in life-threatening condition in Lowe’s parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot Sunday in Mandarin, with one victim in critical condition and another found miles away with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Lowe’s hardware store at 4040 Oldfield Crossing Drive. A second scene was later identified at Old St. Augustine Road and Bartram Park Boulevard.

Police say shots were fired outside of the Lowe’s. One victim was shot in the chest and stomach and is in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses say they heard multiple shots ring out while shoppers were inside and outside the store. One woman says she was shopping with her 80-year-old mother when the chaos began.

Penny Divine, who was inside the store at the time, said, “My mom and I walked over here to get a shopping cart for the dog and we heard - I heard something that sounded like backfire, and basically there was a few people, but a guy was running towards us and I didn’t interpret it as gunfire until I saw him fall. He was running across, but he turned back and when he fell, he appeared to be shooting back, and so I turned to my mom who is 80 and I just said run.”

Divine said her only thought was getting herself and her mother out of harm’s way.

She described shoppers scrambling for safety as gunfire echoed through the parking lot.

In addition to the scene at the Lowe’s, another victim was found inside a vehicle on Bartram Park Boulevard. A red pickup truck was seen in the middle of the roadway with the driver’s door open as deputies blocked off the area.

JSO said that person was shot in the wrist and will be okay.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information about the shooting to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

