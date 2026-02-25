Two shot while walking in Northside Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for a gunman or gunmen after two people were shot Tuesday on the Northside. The incident occurred at about 7:11 p.m. in the 12000 block of Hayden Lakes Circle.

“The initial investigation revealed the victims were walking in the neighborhood when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots in their direction,” a Jacksonville police news release states.

One of the victims was struck in the chest and the other in the thigh, police said. Their injuries were characterized as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

