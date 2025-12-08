U2C, NAVI hit another snag as Jacksonville Transportation Authority files suit against local union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s U2C project and its NAVI autonomous Downtown shuttle program could lose more than $100 million worth of federal grants, according to a new lawsuit filed by its non-profit wing responsible for hiring drivers and maintenance personnel.

According to the lawsuit, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1197, which represents 350 employees, is refusing to sign off on a federally required safety plan.

The suit claims the union has cited safety concerns, but has failed to articulate those concerns.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We respect labor’s role in safety oversight, but we cannot allow non-safety matters to jeopardize critical federal funding or the continuity of service our community depends on,” a JTA spokesperson told Action News Jax in an emailed statement.

JTA has also highlighted legislation that has been filed in Congress that seeks to prevent labor unions from being able to hold these types of projects hostage by refusing to sign off on safety plans.

“It literally is just another problem with the NAVI project and the U2C,” said Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13).

Diamond, who has been highly critical of the autonomous vehicle project, explained that the union appears to be trying to use its power over the approval of the safety plan as leverage.

He pointed to claims made in the lawsuit alleging the union has offered to sign off on the plan in exchange for dollar-an-hour pay raises for NAVI operators, the right to organize NAVI employees or the right to organize St. Johns River Ferry employees.

“You know, obviously trying to leverage the situation for their own benefit,” said Diamond. ”But it’s a good example of a credible group saying that this isn’t safe, and I think a lot of people have those questions. Especially after the accidents the NAVIs already had on our streets.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

But Diamond argued that if the union does identify specific safety concerns as the lawsuit moves forward, it would compound existing criticisms of the project, which is already facing the possibility of losing its software provider and has struggled with lackluster ridership.

Even worse, if the lawsuit is unsuccessful, he argued the entire project could be put in jeopardy.

“The City of Jacksonville is already gonna be on the hook for $100 million. With that federal funding also, this is absolutely ridiculous. It’s a nonstarter,” said Diamond.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Councilmember Rahman Johnson (D-District 14), who serves as council’s liaison to JTA is more optimistic about the project’s future and the ability from JTA and the union to resolve their issues amicably.

“Our city is stepping into a new era of mobility,” Johnson said. “Innovation demands accountability. I am confident this will be resolved swiftly, wisely, and in the best interest of Jacksonville.”

Action News Jax reached out to the union for comment, but has not heard back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.