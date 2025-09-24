UF Health Jacksonville breaks ground on fourth hybrid emergency care center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville broke ground today on its fourth state-of-the-art emergency and urgent care center in the region, a collaboration with Dallas-based Intuitive Health that has vastly improved access to critical health care services throughout Northeast Florida.

This newest EUC will be located along Atlantic Boulevard, just west of the Intracoastal Waterway and minutes away from Atlantic and Neptune beaches.

The two-story facility will offer the same 24/7 full emergency and urgent care services under one roof, complete with a dedicated ambulance entrance, on-site imaging and laboratory services. The second floor will be home to physician offices.

“These sites have been a great addition to our care delivery system throughout Jacksonville because of the unique model they offer to patients and their families,” said Patrick L. Green, FACHE, senior vice president and Northeast Florida regional president at UF Health. “Not only do patients receive the most comprehensive, compassionate and convenient emergency or urgent care possible, but they also receive the right care, seen by the right provider, which can reduce costs. It has undoubtedly changed how we deliver emergency care in this region.”

The new facility joins UF Health’s three other centers in Jacksonville, and each of these centers brings the highest level of care and technology as those offered at UF Health’s main campuses downtown as well as in North Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

“By adding a fourth location in Jacksonville, we’re making it even easier for patients and families living along the shoreline to access the right level of care, right when they need it, close to home,” said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health. “We’re proud to work with UF Health, which has been an amazing collaborator, to bring our proven ER and urgent care model to more communities, removing the guesswork and stress of choosing where to go for quality care without unnecessary delays or costs.”

