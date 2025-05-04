UF Presidential Search Committee unanimously recommends Dr. Santa Ono for position

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida announced Sunday that its Presidential Search Committee has picked its preferred candidate to become the University’s 14th president.

In a unanimous decision, committee members recommended Dr. Santa J. Ono as the sole finalist for the position.

Read: University of Florida picks site in LaVilla near Prime Osborn for Jacksonville graduate campus

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Throughout an extensive and thorough process, we sought a leader who could match UF’s extraordinary momentum, understand its role as the flagship university of one of the most dynamic states in the country, and inspire our community to reach even greater heights,” said Rahul Patel, Chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “We are confident he is the right person to build on UF’s strong foundation and help realize our bold vision for the future.”

Since the Summer 2024 departure of President Ben Sasse, Interim President Kent Fuchs has led UF. In the announcement Sunday, he described Ono as a “dream candidate.”

Dr. Ono, a researcher recognized for his work on the immune system and eye disease, currently serves as the president of the University of Michigan. He also chairs the school’s Health Board, Fulbright Canada, and the University Climate Change Coalition. Before UM, he served as president and vice chancellor at the University of British Columbia.

Ono responded to the decision with enthusiasm:

“Few moments in higher education are as exciting as this one at the University of Florida...No other public university combines UF’s momentum, its role as the flagship of one of the nation’s most important states, the extraordinary support from state leaders, and a shared vision across its entire community. These strengths make UF uniquely positioned not only to lead public higher education, but to stand among the most impactful institutions — public or private — in the world. I am honored and energized to be considered for this historic opportunity.”

The recommendation will soon be considered by the University of Florida Board of Trustees, which will be tasked with either confirming or denying the recommendation. Once it selects a president, the decision will need final confirmation from the Florida Board of Governors.

UF says Dr. Ono is scheduled to visit its campus in Gainesville on Tuesday, May 6th, for a series of public forums with students, faculty, and school leaders.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.