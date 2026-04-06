UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County to host Spring Master Gardeners Plant Sale

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County will host its 2026 Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale on April 17–18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Johns County Agricultural Center in St. Augustine.

Shoppers can browse a wide variety of landscape plants, houseplants, and vegetable seedlings suited for Northeast Florida gardens. Proceeds support local educational outreach and community programs through the Master Gardeners.

Visitors can also explore the Demonstration Gardens with guided tours offered throughout both days.

Special sessions include:

April 17, 10 a.m.: Native Plants for Birds (with the St. Johns Regional Audubon Society)

April 18, 12 p.m.: Container Gardening Demonstration

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance for event reminders and classes.

For more information, visit the UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County website.https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/stjohns/.

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