UNF finalizes agreement with ICE allowing campus police to do immigration enforcement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have officially finalized an agreement, authorizing certain UNF Police Department officers to carry out immigration enforcement on campus.

As of July 7, the UNF Police Department is now part of ICE’s 287(g) Program, named for the corresponding section of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1996, which allows the agency to delegate immigration authority to state and local law enforcement officers.

Each participating law enforcement agency must nominate specific officers for consideration and training by ICE before they can begin immigration duties.

“At this time, none of UNF’s University Police Department (UPD) officers have been trained by ICE, and no training has been scheduled,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “UPD continues to conduct business as usual.”

Action News Jax has reached out to UNF to see if they intend to schedule training, and is waiting to hear back.

UNF joins the University of Florida and the University of West Florida, with more agreements pending. In February 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed all state law enforcement agencies to enter into the program, with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement completing all requirements on July 10.

“Florida is setting the example for states in combating illegal immigration and working with the Trump Administration to restore the rule of law,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By allowing our state agents and law enforcement officers to be trained and approved by ICE, Florida will now have more enforcement personnel deputized to assist federal partners. That means deportations can be carried out more efficiently, making our communities safer as illegal aliens are removed.”

