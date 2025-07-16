UNF holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new residence hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida held a ribbon cutting ceremony on their new residence hall.

Osprey Ridge is a honors dorm located on Osprey Ridge Road, right across from the Osprey Fountains dorms.

This four-story building is over 165,000 square feet and can house 520 students. The dorm is for both first-year and upper-class honors students.

This facility includes living and study areas, lounge rooms, kitchenettes, a catering room and convenience store. Outdoor amenities include pickleball and sand volleyball courts.

UNF Osprey Ridge Dorm (Jay Boze)

UNF Osprey Ridge Dorm Amenities (Jay Boze)

UNF President Dr. Moez Limayem says this new residence hall will support student learning and UNF’s growing enrollment.

“It is more than just a building, yes, it is an amazing, beautiful building but it is a vibrant community. It is designated to inspire excellence, it is designated to inspire academic achievements, foster personal growth and create lifelong connections.”

Welcome to Osprey Ridge (Jay Boze)

The Osprey Ridge Residence Hall is UNF’s most significant housing project since the opening of Osprey Fountains in 2009.

Dr. Limayem emphasizes that this marks just the beginning, with even greater growth and improvements ahead for the university.

“We are also adding an academic addition to Osprey Ridge that will make our honors college a unique community a great destination of choice for great students.”

Renovations are also underway on other existing dorm rooms, and construction on a new residence hall will start this fall. The new hall will open in fall of 2027 and will be a four-building residence hall with about 700 beds, a clubhouse and a pool.

“A few months ago city council approved the land use and zoning change just across from Kernan, so we will be breaking ground soon on even more student housing,” said Council member Will Lahnen.

Students are expected to move into the Osprey Ridge Residence Hall starting in August.