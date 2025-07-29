UNF police looking for burglary suspect in Petway Hall incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of North Florida police are asking for help identifying a suspect linked to a burglary at Petway Hall.

According to UNFPD, the break-in happened Thursday afternoon, July 24, in an unoccupied office. Personal items were stolen during the incident.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or sees him on campus to contact UNF police at (904) 620-2800.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.