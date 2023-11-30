UNF Poll: Housing costs, economy top list of concerns for Florida voters

Jacksonville, Fl — Housing costs and the economy top the list of concerns across Florida, according to a newly released poll of registered voters conducted by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

26% of respondents cited housing costs as the most important problem facing Florida today, followed closely by the economy, jobs, and inflation at 25%.

“In the last year, housing costs, and now property insurance, have emerged as pressing issues to Floridians,” said PORL faculty director and professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder. “Insurance companies are most responsible in the minds of these Florida voters, but there seems to be plenty of blame to go around.”

Education and immigration are tied for third most important problem, at 9% each.

PORL asked what or who they think is most responsible for the state of property insurance in Florida. 30% said they believe insurance companies bear the greatest responsibility, followed by individuals and lawyers defrauding or exploiting insurance companies in a distant second place with 15%.

Abortion, Legalization of Marijuana

Survey respondents were also asked how they would vote on a proposed amendment to the Florida State Constitution which prohibits any law banning abortion before viability or to protect the life of the patient.

62% said they would vote yes on the measure, should it appear on the 2024 ballot. 29% said they would vote no, and 9% said they don’t know or refused to answer.

Respondents were also asked if they would vote yes or no on another proposed state constitutional amendment to that would allow adults in Florida to purchase and possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

67% said they would vote yes, with 28% indicating a vote of no. That’s slightly lower the 70% support in the spring.

“Unlike previous surveys when we simply asked if folks support or oppose legalization of recreational marijuana, this time we gave respondents the specifics of this proposed amendment,” said Binder. “Yet again, it looks like it has a good chance of passing, if the measure makes it through the courts, and that is a very big ‘if’.”

Political Favorability

PORL asked if respondents have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of specific public officials. 34% reported a favorable opinion of President Joe Biden (either very favorable or somewhat favorable), with 62% reporting an unfavorable opinion.

48% said they have a favorable opinion of Governor Ron DeSantis, and another 48% said unfavorable.

Former President Donald Trump received similar responses, with 48% favorable and 49% unfavorable.

Senator Rick Scott has 39% favorability and 49% unfavorable.

“No one fared particularly well in favorability, DeSantis being the only one treading water with equal favorable and unfavorable, while Biden is well under water with a majority of respondents and the lowest favorability among the bunch,” Binder said.

Florida voters' biggest concern



