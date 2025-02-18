UNF Poll: Housing, property insurance costs top list of concerns for Florida voters

Jacksonville, Fl — Housing and property insurance costs are cited as the top issue facing Florida today, weeks before state lawmakers return to Tallahassee for the Legislative session.

A poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab finds 34% indicating them is the most important problems.

21% of respondents cited the economy, jobs, and inflation as the biggest problems, followed by immigration and education, each with 9%.

In a related question, respondents were asked whether, if they had the choice, they would elect to pay for homeowners’ insurance or simply go without it. Overall, 73% said they would pay for insurance, while 22% said they’d go without.

“Concern among Florida voters over housing costs and homeowners’ insurance has seen a big jump the last few years,” said PORL faculty director and professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder.

“Back in 2022, only 2% of respondents said housing costs were the most important problem, which shot up to 25% in the span of a year, and seems to be continuing on an upward trend,” added Binder.

A small but notable number of respondents indicated divisive politics and politicians, which was volunteered as “something else.”

President Donald Trump receives 47% favorability, while 45% said unfavorable. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 48% favorable and 43% unfavorable.

DeSantis is term-limited in 2026, which led to another question about several speculative candidates for Florida’s gubernatorial race. Favorability was highest for Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis with 30% reporting a favorable opinion, 57% among registered Republicans.

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz had 39% unfavorable opinion, with 18% favorable and 33% never heard of him.

A majority of respondents indicated they have never heard of Ashley Moody (54%), Byron Donalds (66%), and Wilton Simpson (79%).











