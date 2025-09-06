United Way of Florida appoints St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold to Board of Governors

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sarah Arnold, St. Johns County Commissioner for District 2, has been appointed to the United Way of Florida’s Board of Governors.

Arnold’s appointment allows her to represent Northeast Florida, specifically St. Johns County, on a statewide network that includes 28 local United Ways serving all of Florida’s 67 counties.

“I am humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to represent Northeast Florida, specifically, St. Johns County,” said Arnold. “Having grown up volunteering with United Way, working as an employee for United of St. Johns County, and now this ‘full circle’ moment of serving on the Board of Governors, I am so grateful to be afforded this pathway to make a difference throughout the state of Florida.”

“The heart that Sarah Arnold brings to the work of United Way is palpable,” said Melissa Nelson, President and CEO of United Way of Florida. “But it isn’t just her passion; it is the commitment and insights she brings to serve Florida residents who struggle financially or when responding to challenges in life.”

“We are excited to see Commissioner Sarah Arnold, a dedicated public servant and long-term supporter of United Way, join the United Way of Florida board,” said Carl F. Cricco III, President & CEO, United Way of St. Johns and Putnam Counties. “Sarah’s passion for building stronger communities will be a great asset in advancing United Way’s mission across Florida.”

The United Way network in Florida is known for raising well over $100 million annually, providing public policy and advocacy leadership, and being heavily involved in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

United Way of Florida fosters opportunities for internal communication and collaboration within the statewide network of United Ways and externally with many partners.

At United Way of St. Johns and Putnam Counties, the mission is to positively impact lives so all can thrive.

Since 2020, they have invested over $10.3 million in critical community needs, refunded over $5 million through free tax preparation with their VITA program, and empowered more than 140,000 people with life-changing resources.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.