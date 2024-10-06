University of North Florida faculty union files grievance against university

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida chapter of the United Faculty of Florida filed a grievance accusing the university of failing to honor the terms of its contract.

At issue is whether ‘peer comparisons’ can be considered when determining whether professors can keep their tenured status.

The union claims peer comparisons were not supposed to be considered.

But in an email sent to faculty back in September, the university pushed back on the union’s claims, arguing peer comparisons are required to be a part of post-tenure review due to a board of governor’s regulation.

Requests by the union to remove peer comparison language were rejected.

UFF-UNF Chapter President Mark Halley told Action News Jax in an emailed statement, “We will never back down from defending faculty rights and ensuring the agreements we negotiate are adhered to.”





