University of North Florida launches online AI certificate program, over 11,000 already enrolled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 11,000 people have registered for the University of North Florida’s new AI for Work and Life Certificate program, which began Thursday.

The program, which is delivered fully online and on demand, is open to all individuals, including professionals and students, with no prior AI experience required.

“We are incredibly grateful to NLP Logix for their support of our UNF AI for Work and Life Certificate program,” said President Moez Limayem.“NLP Logix is honored to serve as the title sponsor of the UNF AI for Work and Life Certificate program,” said Ted Willich, Co-Founder and CEO of NLP Logix.

UNF announced that Jacksonville-based NLP Logix, a leading AI consultancy, is the program’s new title sponsor.

Participants who complete the course by December 31 will earn a UNF certificate for free.

The eight-week course offers practical skills through self-paced modules and expert-led virtual sessions.

The program awards 1 Continuing Education Unit (CEU) upon completion.

“This certificate is designed to give everyone an entry point into the world of artificial intelligence, whether you’re a high school graduate curious about how AI is changing the job market or a lifelong learner who wants to keep up with the rapidly evolving technological landscape,” said Dr. Josh Gellers, a UNF professor who serves as the first Faculty Fellow for AI and as director of the Digital Humanities Institute. “Above all, this program approaches AI in a way that is both informative and fun.”

The course aims to provide practical tools and workflows for integrating AI into professional and personal life.

