The University of North Florida reports largest freshman class, 66% increase from last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida (UNF) has enrolled its largest freshman class this fall, with approximately 3,170 new students, marking a 66% increase from last year.

This significant growth includes about 2,920 first-time-in-college, full-time students, making it one of the largest cohorts in the university’s history. The Class of 2029 is notable not only for its size but also for its diversity and academic achievements.

Among the new students, 76 are student-athletes, and 35% are the first in their families to attend college. This diverse group hails from Florida, 41 other states and territories, and eight countries, showcasing UNF’s broad appeal.

The pre-health track has emerged as the most popular major among incoming students, followed by other fields such as biomedical science, business management, psychology, and kinesiology.

The academic profile of this year’s freshman class is impressive, with an average high school GPA of 3.96, an SAT score of 1125, and an ACT score of 22. Additionally, 14% of the class has been accepted into the Hicks Honors College, which offers enhanced academic challenges and leadership opportunities.

UNF’s commitment to student success is reflected in its retention rate, with 86.4% of rising sophomores returning, surpassing last year’s record. The university also guarantees experiential learning for all incoming students, ensuring they gain hands-on experience before graduation.

The university continues to expand its academic offerings and faculty, with more than 50 new faculty members joining this year.

