University of North Florida secures $1M endowment to boost environmental science programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has received an endowment of over $1 million from the River Branch Foundation to support its Institute of Environmental Research and Education (IERE).

The endowment will provide scholarships for students pursuing a degree in environmental sciences and support the enhancement of essential programming at IERE.

“This extraordinary gift from the River Branch Foundation opens doors for students who are passionate about environmental science and strengthens the long-term vitality of the IERE,” said Dr. Erin Largo-Wight, professor and IERE director.

The River Branch Endowed Scholarship is the first scholarship specifically designated for students in the UNF environmental sciences bachelor’s degree program. It represents a meaningful investment in the next generation of environmental leaders.

This gift builds on a longstanding partnership between the River Branch Foundation and UNF. In 2006, the Foundation provided a significant endowment that played a critical role in establishing IERE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

IERE has supported meaningful, community-focused research through projects such as the production and installation of Pervious Oyster Shell Habitat (POSH) units, which are helping to restore local shorelines, including at Matanzas, Kingsley Plantation, and Cumberland Island.

Initially projected to enroll 40 students by the end of 2025, the program met that goal with its first cohort this spring and has since received more than 200 applications from current and incoming students.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]