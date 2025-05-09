Unlicensed Ukrainian beautician accused of running illegal clinic inside Jacksonville apartment

A woman is facing felony charges after investigators say she ran a black-market beauty clinic out of her Jacksonville apartment—injecting clients with unapproved facial fillers with no medical license.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Olena Malashevych, a Ukrainian national, was arrested this week at her apartment in the Golden Glades neighborhood near Atlantic Boulevard. FDLE agents say she was ordering “mystery mail-order filler” and injecting people inside her home.

Olena Malashevych Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she saw women she didn’t recognize at Malashevych’s door.

“I did see women go there, yes. I said hi to a few people passing by, going over there. But I had no idea what was going on.”

Agents say the underground procedures were not only illegal—but potentially dangerous. The FDA warns that counterfeit injectables can cause serious reactions including blurred vision, paralysis, and difficulty breathing.

Kamiya Timmons, who lives in the same complex, said she was shocked to learn about the operation.

“That’s crazy to me. That’s a professional thing and she’s doing it in her home, in my own neighborhood, and I didn’t even know,” said Timmons.

Malashevych’s neighbor said she and a man were often seen outside the unit

“They were very friendly, always on the porch. They were smoking and drinking on the porch, just hanging out,” the neighbor added.

FDLE confirmed Malashevych was released from jail Thursday and now faces a charge of practicing or attempting to practice medicine without a medical license.

The agency posted about the arrest on social media, writing: “It sounds like her work visa might be getting its own facelift sometime soon…”

