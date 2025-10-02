Unlockt expands to serve more families in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Unlockt has opened its second location in Northeast Florida, expanding access to its innovative Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) support programs for children, teens and young adults.

Through non-medical interventions, practical strategies and coaching, Unlockt helps individuals with ADHD thrive both personally and professionally.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 11.6% of all children in America have been diagnosed with ADHD, with 6 in 10 of those children experiencing moderate or severe ADHD.

In Florida, that number is even higher, with 12.8% of children living with ADHD, which is higher than the national average.

After launching its first location in Nocatee, FL in 2024, Unlockt responded to the demand from the Jacksonville area by opening a second location near the St. Johns Town Center. This location will provide more families with access to their services throughout the region.

Unlockt Co-Founders Unlockt Co-Founders: Raghu Misra, Emily Connor and Eva Luther. (Elandra Fernandez)

Unlockt’s six-month program is available to children ages 5 to17, as well as young adults up to age 24.

“We keep kids with their age group, after 14 we found that this space is not as effective as like one-on-one coaching. From 15 to 24, we do one on one with the behavior expert, they are working measurable goals and skills, and they are working through our curriculum that is all research based and give them the skills that they need,” said Emily Connor, Co-Founder and Organizational Design for Unlockt.

Unlockt uses activities and programs in their onsite Brain Arcade, a low-stimulation space featuring gamified cognitive training tools and technology. It helps build essentials skills emotional regulation, impulse control, and focus skills, in a supportive and fun environment.

Unlockt Brain Arcade (Elandra Fernandez)

Each participant’s progress is tracked throughout the program by using assessments, progress reports, and parent feedback to ensure measurable results. Small group settings allow children to connect with peers and develop social confidence.

“We do things in small groups, and we do that for a reason, we want things to feel applicable,” said Connor. We do small groups, usually five kids max and there’s usually two coaches, so they are still getting individualized care, but they are in that group setting. We’ve also found that the group setting helps with social skills and self-esteem which are two things that kids with ADHD struggle with too."

Unlockt Brain Arcade (Elandra Fernandez)

Unlockt (Elandra Fernandez)

Parents also receive coaching to reinforce the tools and strategies at home.

“Our parents meet with on a regular basis with an expert parent coach and they provide them with strategies, ideas, and tools to carry all of this over into the home. It impacts how smoothly their household is running as far as rules, routines, learning how to communicate with each other. They learn about strategies to help their child focus through things like homework, and we also look at health and wellness,” said Eva Luther, Co-Founder and Program Direct for Unlockt.

Unlockt gives individuals with ADHD the opportunity to better understand how their brain works and empowers them with the skills to navigate their challenges and reach their full potential.

You can now visit Unlockt’s newest location at 10752 Deerwood Park Boulevard in Jacksonville near the St. Johns Town Center.

For more information on Unlockt, visit here.

