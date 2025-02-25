'Up to us': Retired veteran and local hotel owner combat homelessness in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville advocate for the homeless has partnered with a local hotel owner to help provide for those trying to get off the streets.

Retired Air Force Major John Wyche has dedicated the remainder of his life to tackling the homelessness crisis in Jacksonville.

“They are shelter-challenged, and it’s up to us as Americans to solve this problem,” Wyche said.

He partnered with the owner of AZP Hotels in Jacksonville, which has been offering rooms to families at risk of becoming homeless.

“Through communication with him, we’ve been able to help over 20 families—just by word-of-mouth. A person living on the streets with a child, staying in their car, may need temporary housing. Can we help them?” said the owner of AZP Hotels, Hirem Eesai.

Eesai has been funding the initiative out of his own pocket, working directly with the families to address their financial needs.

“We offer a heavily discounted rate based on the individual’s needs,” said Eesai.

However, Eesai’s bigger goal is to partner with the City of Jacksonville to create a budget for using hotel rooms as a temporary housing solution for the homeless.

“The Finance Committee is a critical part of that process,” said Wyche.

Wyche has presented the idea to the Homeless Initiative Committee and the Chairman of the City Council Finance Committee Ron Salem.

In an email, Salem responded to questions about the proposed partnership, saying, “I am hopeful that we will have something worked out in the near future.”

“The bigger picture we need the city to be involved,” said Eesai.

The initiative works like this: Wyche posts on his social media platforms to inquire if anyone is in need of temporary housing due to homelessness.

“I send a screenshot of the request to him, and then he sees if he has the capacity to help,” said Wyche.

Wyche has also partnered with other organizations like Sulzbacher, which helps by providing access to meals, mental health support, and job training for those in need.

