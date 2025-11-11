UPDATE: Cat dies in house fire in Julington Creek Plantation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Action News Jax is learning more about a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Johns County’s Julington Creek Plantation neighborhood. The homeowner of the residence in the 1000 block of Linwood Loop said the blaze started at 7 a.m. in the lanai.

She said no one was injured, but one cat has died. Another dog and cat survived, she said.

END UPDATE

St. Johns County firefighters are on the scene Tuesday morning of a housefire in Julington Creek Plantation. St. Johns County Fire Rescue said in a social media post after 7 a.m. that heavy fire was showing from the rear of the home located in the 1000 block of Linwood Loop.

No further details were given.

