UPDATE: Deputies arrest suspect after 2 killed in St. Johns County shooting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: 8:03 AM: According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the man deputies were searching for near Callahan has been arrested.

END UPDATE

Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Palm Valley, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the Walgreens at 860 A1A, near Palm Valley Road, after multiple reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found two people who had been shot multiple times.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the sheriff’s office, both victims were taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as Christian Barrios, 32, according to Sheriff Robert Hardwick.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be connected to a domestic situation and that the suspect knew the victims.

Barrios ran from the scene and crossed into the nearby TPC Sawgrass property. Deputies said he spoke with workers and security guards there and tried to steal a vehicle while moving through the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The search continued overnight with help from several agencies, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Beach Police Department, and St. Augustine Police Department, according to deputies.

Authorities said a stolen dark-colored BMW tied to the case was later found in Nassau County after a pursuit, but the suspect was still at large as of Saturday morning while investigators continued processing several crime scenes.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.