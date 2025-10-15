UPDATE: Jacksonville mother and her two young children found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: JSO says Shaylin and her children have been located safely.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing mother and her two children, who were last seen in the Downtown Jacksonville area.

JSO says 33-year-old Shaylin Hill and her kids, 6-year-old Destiny and 5-year-old Antonio, have not been seen since earlier this week.

Deputies say Shaylin was last seen wearing a black shirt with pink antlers, a camo jacket, black pants, and pink shoes.

Destiny is 4 feet tall and Antonio is 3’3”. Police say all three have brown eyes and black hair.

JSO asks anyone who sees Shaylin or the children to call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.

