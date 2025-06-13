Update: JEA completes work on water main on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is making progress on a water improvement project in Mandarin.

The utility has completed the replacement of a 24-inch water main under San Jose Boulevard (SR 13) between Old River Road and Claire Lane.

The water main broke in the summer of 2024. The replacement should prevent future water outages and traffic disruptions, JEA says.

It is now moving to the next phase of the project, which includes paving and striping the road.

Drivers can expect overnight lane closures on San Jose for three consecutive nights, from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The estimated completion date is June 19, weather permitting.

JEA Water Improvement Project Completion date is June 19, weather permitting (Credit: JEA)

