UPDATE: SUV crash leaves one in critical condition, shuts down CR 108 overpass

YULEE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:46 AM:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:31 a.m. Sunday on I-95 near County Road 108.

Troopers say a 24-year-old man from Yulee was driving an SUV north when he drifted off the road and onto the shoulder.

The SUV went up a slope and hit the concrete guardrail on the overpass, then flipped and ended up upside down on top of it.

All three people inside were taken to the hospital.

A 27-year-old man from Jacksonville is in critical condition, while the driver and another passenger, a 33-year-old man from Fernandina Beach, were seriously hurt.

Investigators say the damage to the guardrail is why County Road 108 is shut down at the overpass.

FDOT crews are out there working on repairs, FHP said.

END UPDATE

A crash caused major damage to an overpass in Yulee, forcing a road closure.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on I-95 northbound at the County Road 108 overpass on Sunday morning.

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Photos from the scene show broken concrete and debris scattered across the bridge, with part of the barrier knocked out.

CR 108 is closed between Owens Farm Road and U.S. Highway 17 until further notice.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or what led up to the crash.

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