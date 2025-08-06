UPDATE: Troopers release new details in deadly hit-and-run on Highway 17 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released new information in the deadly hit-and-run that killed a 59-year-old Crescent City man early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 5:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Gail Drive in Satsuma, according to an updated FHP report.

Investigators now believe the vehicle involved was a GMC or Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck or work van.

FHP says no color has been confirmed yet, but the vehicle will be missing its passenger side mirror.

The victim was walking along the southbound side of Highway 17 when he was struck and killed. The driver did not stop.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or FHP by dialing *FHP (*347).

