U.S. Coast Guard officials preview safety preparations for busy boating Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend is a popular one for boaters, and that means the U.S. Coast Guard is at the ready out on Jacksonville’s waters.

“It’s a time of the year when a lot of people, we got out boating in Florida all year, but it’s really a kick off of the season,” U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary officer Rick Saunders said. “And our goal is really to help the boating public be safe on the water.”

Coast Guard officials will be keeping a watchful eye this weekend and during the remainder of National Safe Boating Week.

Officials will be ensuring boaters are using their life jackets both for their own safety, but also to help ensure a quick rescue in case of emergency.

“The jackets when they inflate are a recognizable color, makes that person easier to find, locate, and save,” Saunders said.

On Friday morning, Action News Jax also had an up close look at the training exercises designed to make sure Coast Guard officials will be ready at a moments notice if a boating emergency arises.

“We pride ourselves on being experts in the marine environment so we constantly train to make sure we’re always ready to respond to a search and rescue case and we don’t stumble or fumble whenever we need to respond,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Baldy said.

Now, officials are asking that over the holiday weekend, boaters ensure their vessels are up to safety standards, but also that they celebrate responsibly out on the water.

“Just being responsible and everything, that will help us out [to be available] for more serious cases,” US Coast Guard officer Macy Kane said. “Anything can happen out on the water, it’s just good to be safe.”

Coast Guard officials also ask that boaters behind the wheel on the water this weekend make sure to attach the engine kill switch to their life jackets; that way if they go overboard, their vessel shuts off and further tragedy is prevented.

You can find more ways to safe out on the water by clicking the link to the US Coast Guard website here.

