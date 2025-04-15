US Highway 17 closed in both directions due to accident, vehicle fire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — US Highway 17 is closed in both northbound and southbound directions due to an accident involving a vehicle fire, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Eastbound traffic on County Road 108 is being redirected.

Drivers should seek alternative routes.

