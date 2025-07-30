Report: Brooks Rehabilitation best rehab hospital in Florida, Mayo Clinic best hospital in Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brooks Rehabilitation has been named the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and is among the top 20 in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 rankings.

This marks the third consecutive year that Brooks Rehabilitation has received this recognition.

The hospital is renowned for its expertise in treating complex conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries.

“Patients rely on our unparalleled expertise in tackling the most challenging rehabilitation cases,” said Trevor H. Paris, M.D., FAAPMR, system chief medical officer at Brooks Rehabilitation.

“For over 50 years, we’ve consistently delivered exceptional care and remarkable patient outcomes. Being named among the nation’s top 20 rehabilitation hospitals is a tremendous honor and testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Brooks Rehabilitation has been recognized for its advanced patient services, including cutting-edge rehabilitative technologies and an ‘Excellent’ rating for its patient services. The hospital’s innovative use of robotic exoskeletons and neuromodulation therapies has shown improvements in patient functional performance.

In a related recognition, the Mayo Clinic has been ranked as the No. 1 hospital in the metro Jacksonville area by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic in Florida has achieved national recognition in 10 specialties, ranking as the top provider in six specialties within the state.

Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, stated, “This recognition is a testament to our teams’ unwavering commitment – day in and day out – to providing innovative, differentiated patient care of the highest quality.”

