Uvalde Foundation For Kids announces $5K reward for information in shooting of Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, also known as The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, has announced a financial award of up to $5,000 through its Crimes Against Students initiative for information in the shooting of a teenage boy in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Silver Creek Place, located near Atlantic Boulevard and Southside Boulevard.

At the scene, investigators found a juvenile boy, described as being in his mid-teens, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the wounded teenager to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that the boy’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

According to investigators, the teenager was walking with friends when two unidentified men began shooting in his direction. The victim reportedly told detectives there had been no preceding argument or altercation and that he did not know why the gunmen shot at him.

Immediately following the gunfire, the teenager ran east to safety while the two suspects ran west away from the scene of the shooting. Both gunmen remain unidentified and at large as police search the area and gather evidence.

Detectives with JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crime Unit are continuing to interview witnesses, review surrounding surveillance footage, and pursue investigative leads. Law enforcement officials indicated that investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

In response to the shooting, the Temple, Texas-based Youth Peace & Justice Foundation made the $5,000 award available to encourage individuals with credible information to come forward, according to a news release from the organization. The foundation’s Crimes Against Students initiative was established to provide financial incentives in qualifying cases involving violence against students and young people.

Foundation leaders stated that the award is designed to complement active law enforcement investigations and existing Crime Stoppers programs. The award operates separately from any reward offered through Crime Stoppers or other organizations and remains subject to the initiative’s eligibility, verification, and award requirements.

Daniel Chapin, founder and president of The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, emphasized the importance of community witness testimony in advancing the police investigation.

“We are making this award available because information matters,” Chapin said in the release. “Someone may have witnessed what happened, may recognize the individuals involved, or may have video that could help investigators. We encourage anyone with information to come forward through the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.”

Chapin also highlighted the broader emotional and psychological toll that violent incidents inflict on young victims, families and witnesses.

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“We are grateful that this young man survived and that his injuries were not considered life-threatening,” Chapin said. “But we should never lose sight of the fact that a teenager was shot while simply walking with friends. His family, friends and everyone who witnessed this incident deserve support.”

Established following the May 24, 2022, tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the foundation works nationally to support young people, families and communities affected by violence, the release detailed. Its programs include emergency victim assistance, community crisis response, mental health resource connections, and counseling referrals following traumatic incidents.

Chapin noted that the organization stands ready to connect the victim’s family and affected community members with available victim-support services.

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“Our Foundation was established in response to a tragedy involving children and we understand that the effects of violence extend well beyond the immediate incident,” Chapin said in the release. “We stand ready to help connect affected individuals and families with appropriate resources.”

Investigators and foundation officials are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting, knows the individuals involved, or possesses relevant surveillance or video footage to contact law enforcement immediately.

Information can be provided to JSO by calling (904) 630-0500 or emailing JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. Anonymous tips can also be reported to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or through its website. Authorities cautioned individuals not to approach or confront anyone suspected of involvement.

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